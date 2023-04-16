Police make arrest in shooting at Bearden Park that left 2 wounded Sunday afternoon

Police reportedly made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left two people with life-threatening injuries after they were wounded in uptown Sunday afternoon at a crowded park.

Medic reported that the victims were taken at about 4 p.m. from Romare Bearden Park near West Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and South Graham Street to Atrium CMC.

In a tweet at 4:25 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police had officers at the scene and said there “are no active threats at this location.” CMPD had not released any other information about the shooting as of 6:30 p.m.

Officers quickly found an initial victim who had been shot and reported having heard “numerous” shots fired in the park, according to emergency radio traffic obtained via Broadcastify.

A CMPD officer also had quickly located and detained someone who was suspected of being involved, according to radio traffic.

Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC reported that an arrest had been made in connection with the shooting, though the suspect has yet to be identified.

The shooting apparently happened soon after a Charlotte Knights game ended. The team plays in Truist Field across from the park.

A number of people on social media said they heard several shots ring out at Romare Bearden Park. “Really scary situation coming out of the Knights game, heard shots fired at Romare Bearden Park, about five shots rang out. Police everywhere trying to find out who did it,” tweeted Will Palaszczuk, a radio announcer for Charlotte FC games.

Uptown also was crowded with people for other events, including the Charlotte SHOUT festival.

In video sent to WSOC, the shooting appeared to happen in the upper portion of the park, in the section closest to the French Quarter and Latta Arcade.

WSOC also tweeted video of some of the chaos after the shooting, with people running from the park to the stadium, while police were moving around the park.