2 people shot to death in apparent murder-suicide, Dallas police say

Two people died Wednesday night in an apparent murder-suicide, Dallas police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Prichard Lane around 8:40 p.m., officials said. They found the 28-year-old victim, identified as Angelica Hinojosa, and the suspect with gunshot wounds. Both of them died from their injuries.

Police said they believe the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities haven’t released the identity or age of the suspect, but said the suspect and Hinojosa knew each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Kofi Sapon-Amoah at 214-671-3657 or kofi.sapon-amoah@dallaspolice.gov.