2 people shot to death outside nightclub in Virginia Beach

Police are investigating a shooting in which two people were killed Thursday night outside a Virginia Beach nightclub.

Around 11:40 p.m., officers were on scene in the parking lot of Alure in the 400 block of Newtown Road, police said on Twitter.

Officers found two adults who’d been fatally struck by gunfire. Police haven’t released any information about the victims.

Officials said they were still in the “early stages” of their investigation.

