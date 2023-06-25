2 people shot in Homewood South bar parking lot

2 people were shot in the parking lot of Homewood’s Galaxy Lounge early Sunday morning.

According to Pittsburgh police, the shooting happened in the 7200 block of Kelly Street just before 5 a.m.

Responding officers found two male victims at the scene, police said.

One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and the second victim arrived at the hospital by private means and was last listed in critical but stable condition.

Our crew at the scene learned that shots were fired in the parking lot between the Galaxy Lounge and Club Energy. Gunfire also spilled into the street.

There are currently no suspects or arrests in the shooting, police said.

The owner of Club Energy, 412 Fiya, said the shooting doesn’t reflect her business. They have several security guards who have no control of what happens when people leave the club.

The investigation is ongoing.

