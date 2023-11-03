2 people shot, injured during argument in south Fort Worth, police say
Two people were shot and injured during an argument near a south Fort Worth strip mall early Friday, police said.
Officers were dispatched to 940 Berry St. shortly before 3 a.m. regarding a shooting call. Police said several people were involved in an argument and multiple shots were fired. At least two people were injured.
One of the victims was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle and the other was taken by ambulance. The victims’ injuries are not life-threatening, officials said.
No suspects have been arrested, police said. Detectives from the Gun Violence Unit will investigate the shooting.
