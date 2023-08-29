2 people shot inside deli in East Harlem: police
A 23-year-old and 43-year-old were shot inside a deli in East Harlem Monday evening. Surveillance video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News captured the frightening encounter.
Compared to air travel, American roads are more dangerous, and they're getting worse. But there may be solutions with road design and smaller cars.
The race for the No. 1 seed is red hot as the WNBA season approaches its conclusion.
How HBO's would-be prestige play went from buzzy show to critical disaster.
Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, said Monday it has begun manual data collection in Seattle and Washington, DC, the first step toward launching commercial services in the cities. Data collection involves manually driving a robotaxi around to grab information on the local driving environment and climate. The move to expand operations to two cities on opposite coasts comes as pressure mounts for the robotaxi company in its hometown of San Francisco.
Influencer Arden Rose raided her British mother-in-law's closet for '90s and early '00s pieces -- and TikTokers are majorly jealous. The post Woman raids her mother-in-law’s closet in the U.K., unearths ‘treasure trove’ of ’90s and early ’00s pieces: ‘MIL is a baddie’ appeared first on In The Know.
Here are our pop culture picks for Aug. 28 - Sept. 3, including the best deals we could find for each.
How to watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, plus fight card details and start times.
"I explained myself over and over again and showed her proof that my work is not a straight up copy of hers."
One ballerina is showing her meticulously chaotic process for preparing her pointe shoes, and TikTokers can't seem to get enough of it. The post Ballerina shows how she prepares her pointe shoes in unintentional ASMR video: ‘The shoe process seems unhinged’ appeared first on In The Know.
Saving more money than everyone else is so thrilling, TBH.
U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Monday that the trial of former President Donald Trump on charges that he illegally sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election would begin on March 4, 2024.
Amazon is increasing its free shipping minimum to $35 for customers who don't have a Prime membership in some regions, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Monday. Up until now, the free shipping minimum was $25. Amazon says it's testing the new free shipping threshold randomly by ZIP code-grouped regions and that everyone in the same region will see the same free shipping threshold.
“The current status quo is unacceptable and won’t survive.”
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington, who first shared the screen together in 2004's "Man on Fire," reunite in the new action sequel.
The bestseller is a great fall layering piece that one reviewer called 'flattering while not being too tight.' Stock up while it's 70% off!
The Polyend Tracker is one of the most intriguing pieces of music-making gear we've come across in years. It's currently available for over 40 percent off.
DoorDash is launching AI-powered voice ordering technology that will allow restaurants to increase their sales by answering all of the calls they receive, the company announced on Monday. “Customers expect more from restaurateurs, and in return, restaurateurs expect even more technology-forward solutions from us – including support for phone channels to meet customers where they're ordering,” said Rajat Shroff, head of Product and Design at DoorDash, in a statement. “Supporting operators by capturing customer demand through investments in our voice product is one way we’re delivering more and enabling our partners to grow their business.”
For the first time since the tech boom of the 2000s (or even since the Industrial Revolution), our essential societal functions are being disrupted by tools deemed innovative by some and unsettling to others. Institutional investors tend to agree. In the past three years alone, venture capital investment into generative AI has increased by 425%, reaching up to $4.5 billion in 2022, according to PitchBook.
Yahoo is introducing new AI tools for Yahoo Mail that are aimed at helping users save time and money, the company announced on Monday. The rollout includes upgrades to several of Yahoo Mail's existing AI features, and introduces a new Shopping Saver tool. Yahoo is TechCrunch's parent company.
3M Company led Yahoo Finance's trending tickers page on Monday morning after the company reportedly reached a $5.5 billion settlement over faulty earplugs.