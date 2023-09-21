2 people shot inside Paulding County Walmart, police investigating

Police are investigating after two people were shot near a Walmart in Paulding County.

Hiram police say they were called to the Walmart on Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway on Wednesday evening to reports of a shooting.

Investigators say the shooting happened inside the Walmart.

Police say both victims, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unclear.

Police say both victims, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unclear.

Authorities have not released details on possible suspects.

It’s unclear if the Walmart was evacuated and if it is still open.

