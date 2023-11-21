2 people shot and killed at a bus stop in Glendale

Two people were shot Monday afternoon at a bus stop in Glendale and died later at a nearby hospital, according to police.

The shooting suspect is 26-year-old Dominic Celaya, according to court records.

At about 2:40 p.m. at a bus stop near the intersection of 51st and Northern avenues, multiple witnesses said they saw Celaya approach the bus stop and shoot two men who were there waiting, court records say.

Glendale police officers arrived at the scene and found 69-year-old Richard Hodakievic had suffered gunshot wounds to the head and arm and 24-year-old Jaquey James had suffered gunshot wounds to the jaw and torso.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where they died shortly after arriving, according to court records.

Investigators reported finding no evidence Celaya knew either of the victims.

According to police reports, after the shooting, witnesses saw Celaya fleeing the crime scene on foot headed south toward a neighborhood. Officers deployed a K-9 unit as part of their search efforts, which led them to the backyard of a home on West Belmont Avenue. Celaya then was discovered hiding underneath a pile of compost, police reports say.

Before he was taken into custody, Celaya was found lying on top of a backpack that contained a 9mm handgun, matching five 9mm shells that detectives found at the scene of the shooting, police reports say.

Police investigators report being approached by Celaya’s girlfriend at the scene of the shooting, where she told them the suspect they were looking for was her boyfriend, police reports say.

Records say she informed officers of an argument they had gotten into shortly before the shooting occurred.

She and Celaya were in an argument on their way to a pharmacy and the argument turned into a physical altercation, records say. Celaya then left the vehicle and approached the bus stop and began shooting his firearm, records say.

During interviews, three witnesses of the shooting identified Celaya as the man who shot both victims before running away from the scene, according to police records.

Calaya was being held on $1 million bail in a Maricopa County jail on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of discharging a firearm within city limits as he awaits an upcoming hearing, court records say.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 people shot and killed at a bus stop in Glendale