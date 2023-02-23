2 people shot near playground in Atlanta neighborhood, police say
Atlanta police are currently investigating a double shooting near a playground.
Officers were called to McDaniel Street SW where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Channel 2 Action News crews on the scene found police tape surrounding a playground.
Police say both victims were alert, conscious and breathing, but the extent of their injuries is unclear.
Details on the shooting are limited. Police have not released details on the victims.
Investigators have not commented on possible suspects or motives.
