2 people shot in north Fort Worth after altercation leads to gunfire, police say

Two people were shot in north Fort Worth early Saturday after an altercation between at least two parties led to an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The victims were both taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds that police say aren’t life-threatening.

The suspect or suspects were unknown as of Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of North Main Street around 2:35 a.m., according to a police call log. The caller stated a woman was shot.

The officers determined there was some sort of fight between unknown individuals, police said. At least two parties shot at each other and two people were shot.

More than 15 police units responded to the incident through the morning, according to the call log.