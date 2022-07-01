2 people shot in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood

A shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood early Friday sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. on Johnston Avenue.

Police said when they arrived, there were two people who were shot in the 100 block.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital by medics in critical condition. The second victim was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

Witnesses told police the shots were fired from a dark-colored car.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

