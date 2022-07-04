2 people shot on Pittsburgh’s South Side

Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting that happened on Pittsburgh’s South Side on Monday morning.

Officers were called around 3:40 a.m. for shots fired. When they arrived on the scene in the 3200 block of East Carson Street, they found evidence of a shooting, including shell casings.

Police said they were then alerted to two victims in the hospital who said they were shot along East Carson Street. Both are in stable condition.

Police said they also located the car of at least one of the victims in the 3400 block of East Carson Street.

The investigation is ongoing as police review camera footage from the area.

A Public Safety spokesperson told Channel 11 that another shooting in Marshall-Shadeland happened around the same time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local gas station will lower prices to $2.38/gallon on July 4 Man killed during Armstrong County motorcycle accident and wife who was flown to hospital identified Crews in Allegheny County respond to fires located minutes away from each other within two hours VIDEO: West Mifflin police investigating armed robbery at BP gas station, 1 person in custody DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts