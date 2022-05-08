2 people shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood, suspect allegedly fired from car and fled

Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to S 12th Street and Bedford Square around 3 a.m. for a ShotSpotter Alert.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower back and a woman with a graze wound on her left leg.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the woman was transported to be evaluated, according to police.

Police also said witnesses at the scene saw a car fire shots at the victims before leaving in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

