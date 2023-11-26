2 people shot on Public Square: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned of two people shot and wounded Saturday evening on Public Square in downtown Cleveland.

It happened just before 9 p.m.

Initial reports say one person was shot in the back and one was shot in the leg. Sources also tell us one person was being questioned.

This comes on the night of the downtown holiday festivities, with the annual tree lighting ceremony commencing at 6 p.m.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

