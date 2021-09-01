2 people shot in Reading

Sep. 1—Two shooting victims were reported in the first block of South 10th Street shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to emergency reports.

It was unclear if the victims suffered the injuries in the block and where their wounds were located.

Police secured the scene and medics approached. Later medics reported that there would be at least one trauma patient going to Reading Hospital.

Two were transported to the hospital, the city said.

"We are in the very early stages of the investigation," city spokesman Christian Crespo said later Tuesday night.