2 people shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two people were shot in Southeast D.C. Saturday evening.

MPD said it was dispatched to the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue SE for a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman who had been shot. They were conscious and breathing.

The two victims were transported to the hospital.

