2 people shown in viral TikTok video had fled police, hit a pedestrian, police say

Two people in a viral TikTok video in which Myrtle Beach police officers are seen pointing guns at their vehicle had hit a pedestrian and ignored an officer’s request to stop, according to arrest warrants.

The video shows several Myrtle Beach police officers with their guns out running up to a Dodge Charger, which had stopped behind a police vehicle in the median on Ocean Boulevard April 1.

The video by the user @theeiphoneguru has garnered over 950,000 page views.

Police can be heard in the video yelling at the occupants to get out of the car. The two people who exited the vehicle were immediately handcuffed.

Lajiah Palmer, 20, of North Carolina, was charged with resisting arrest, reckless driving and use of a license plate other than for the vehicle. Chkarri Seburn, 19, also of North Carolina, faces a charge of simple possession of marijuana and unlawful use of a license.

An arrest warrant said an officer was on patrol when he noticed the Charger doing burnouts in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and North Ocean Boulevard. When the officer ordered the driver to stop, he continued around the officer and drove down the southbound median at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued on foot, the warrant said.

Another officer radioed that the vehicle had hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian, who was in the vicinity of the crosswalk, attempted to stop the vehicle as it drove in the wrong lane, the report said. The woman was clipped in the knee and refused medical treatment.

Two other officers joined the pursuant before they caught up with the vehicle and managed to stop it.

Drugs and a fake license were found inside the vehicle, the warrant says. The license plate on the vehicle also didn’t match the Charger.