2 people stabbed, 1 critical after domestic fight with North Texas woman, authorities say

A Parker County woman is in critical condition and a man stable after they were stabbed by a woman just before 1 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

The female victim was stabbed multiple times in the neck and spinal region. She was airlifted to a Fort Worth hospital, where she is listed in “critical but stable condition,” according to the news release.

The man, who was stabbed in the bicep, was treated at a Fort Worth hospital and released.

Patricia Anne Mills, 39, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the sheriff’s office said she stabbed the man and woman during a fight over their relationships. She was arrested at the scene in the 2500 block of Zion Hill Road on Monday.

Mills is being held in the Parker County Jail on $50,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation into the stabbings is ongoing.

