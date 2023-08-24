2 people stabbed in Quincy after argument between 2 groups escalates into fight, police say

Two people were stabbed in Quincy on Wednesday night after an argument between two groups of people escalated into a fight, law enforcement officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a disorder in the area of 230 Washington Street around 9 p.m. learned that two groups of people who were known to each other became involved in a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical altercation, according to the Quincy Police Department.

One person was found suffering from stab wounds at the scene and during a subsequent investigation, a second stabbing victim was tracked to a home on Edwards Street, police said.

Both of the victims suffered injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the stabbings.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

