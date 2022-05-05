2 people suspected of burglarizing SLO County antique shop arrested, sheriff says

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a burglary at Rich Man Poor Man Antique Shop in Cambria, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

James Matthew McPherson, 46, and Kristin Marie Miller, 39, of Santa Clara County were taken into custody, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Neither had an address on record, the agency said.

Deputies responded to an early-morning audible alarm at the store at 2110 Main St. on Oct. 19, according to the release.

When they arrived, “they noticed the front glass door to the business was shattered,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Surveillance video shows a man using a hammer to break into jewelry cases and taking merchandise, the agency says. Deputies reportedly found and collected the hammer as evidence.

The loss from the business was estimated at more than $250,000, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Subsequently, detectives “discovered at least nine different jewelry and pawn stores in the San Francisco, San Jose, and Santa Clara areas where the suspects sold the stolen jewelry,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

On April 18, the Sheriff’s Office was notified by the San Jose Police Department that Kristin Miller had been arrested. On April 25, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office arrested James McPherson, local authorities said.

As of late afternoon Wednesday, McPherson and Miller were being held at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail each, according to jail records.

Those records also show that McPherson faces charges of commercial burglary, grand theft and other theft-related charges, while Miller faces eight charges of receiving stolen property.