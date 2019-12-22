Dozens injured as over 60 cars mangled in pileup on I-64 in Virginia following ice and fog

A major pileup accident occurred on Interstate 64 in near Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday morning when patchy fog and black ice were reportedly in the area.

Police confirmed 37 people were injured including two people who sustained life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. EST, when emergency management officials received a call about a wreck on I-64 westbound near the Queens Creek Overpass.

Emergency personnel on the scene of a large pileup on I-64. (Image via York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)

"At this time, there are approximately 35 total vehicles involved in both sides. There was ice on the bridge and heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash," Virginia State Police said in a Facebook post. "Injuries range from minor to life-threatening."

All westbound lanes blocked on I-64 near Camp Peary (exit 238) due to multi-vehicle crash in @YorkCountyVAGov. Traffic is being detoured off at Route 199 (exit 242). Expect delays, use alternate route. #hrtraffic #757alert https://t.co/rE8UdSV1Uq — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) December 22, 2019

"In situations such as this, the road may appear wet, rather than icy, hence the term black ice," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

According to Sosnowski, temperatures ranged from the upper 20s to the lower 30s in southeastern Virginia before and shortly after daybreak with areas of fog.

Firefighters on the scene of a pileup on I-64 near Williamsburg. (Image via Virginia State Police)

"The sudden low visibility in parts of the region created a dangerous visibility situation on top of the black ice condition," Sosnowski said.

"This just demonstrates that even during a mild and storm-free weather pattern, that a few fog patches this time of the year can be dangerous with freezing temperatures," Sosnowski said.

