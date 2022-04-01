2 people taken to hospital after incident in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood

There is police activity at a home in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.

Police are on scene in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street.

911 dispatchers confirm that 2 people were taken to a hospital. One person was taken from the home and one person was taken from Pittsburgh Police Zone 2 Station.

Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond talked to neighbors who live on the street. They said heard yelling, saw a child being carried out of the home and saw a woman running down the street.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

