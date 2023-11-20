2 people wanted in Georgia for breaking into cars and fraud, police say

A man and a woman are wanted by Cordele police for breaking into cars and committing fraud with financial transaction cards.

On Friday, Nov. 17, officers with the Cordele Police Department conducted a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of E. 21st Avenue.

The warrant was served as a part of an investigation into several cases of entering autos in the city.

In addition to that search warrant, detectives had search warrants for two people living there, Mirta Martinez and Javon Scott.

Detectives say the pair have warrants for breaking into cars and banking card fraud from separate incidents in Cordele last month.

Neither Martinez nor Scott were at the home when police served the warrants.

They remain at large and are wanted by police.

A man was arrested at the home for outstanding warrants through Miami-Dade County, Florida on an unrelated case.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Mirta Magaly Martinez and Javon Patrick Scott, police urge you to call the Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921 or their non-emergency 911 number at 229-276-2690.

