2 people were hit and 1 was killed by a truck during a Pride parade in Florida

Kelsey Vlamis
·1 min read
gay pride
Reuters

  • A truck struck 2 people at a Pride parade in Wilton Manors, Florida, on Saturday.

  • One person was killed, while the other is in critical condition.

  • The incident appears to have been an accident.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Two people were struck by a white pickup truck during the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors, Florida, on Saturday. One of the people died and the other remains hospitalized, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident appears to have been an accident, rather than a targeted attack.

The driver, who is in police custody, was heard telling officers it was an accident, according to Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol.

In a video shared by Margol, the driver also appeared to be wearing a shirt bearing the logo of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus.

Police have not yet released details on the incident, but an official briefed on the investigation told CBS4 that initial findings indicate it was an accident. The driver told police he lost control of the truck after his foot became stuck between the gas pedal and the brake, the official said.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who was at the parade, had previously told NBC 6 the incident was a "terrorist attack on the LGBT community." Fort Lauderdale is close to Wilton Manors, which is part of the larger Miami metropolitan area.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was riding in a car that was nearly hit by the truck driver. Wasserman Schultz said in a tweet that she and her staff are "thankfully safe."

"I am deeply shaken and devastated that a life was lost and others seriously injured," she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • One dead after two struck by vehicle at Florida Pride parade

    The Stonewall Pride Parade was canceled following the collision.

  • 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after driver crashes into crowd at Pride parade in Florida

    It wasn't immediately known if the driver acted intentionally in the Saturday night incident that forced the cancellation of the parade.

  • Florida authorities search for victims after small plane crash

    Witnesses reported seeing the plane nosedive into the Saint Mary’s River in Nassau County, Florida. Authorities said two people were on board.

  • One dead and one hospitalized after truck drives through Pride event in Florida: Report

    A truck has rammed into a crowd celebrating the Stonewall Pride Parade in Florida, killing one and hospitalizing another, according to reports.

  • One killed, two injured by pickup truck at Broward Stonewall Pride Parade, reports say

    The Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival in Wilton Manors turned deadly Saturday night when a person drove a truck into two people, killing one, and narrowly missing U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told reporters.

  • Multiple bicyclists are injured after a man in a truck plowed into them and fled the scene, Arizona police say

    Police shot the suspect, identified as a 35-year-old man. He is in the hospital in "critical but stable condition," authorities said.

  • Driver crashes into crowd at Pride parade in Florida; 1 dead

    The pickup truck driver acted like he was part of the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade but then suddenly accelerated when he was told he was next, crashing into the victims, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said, according to WSVN-TV. Wilton Manors is just north of Fort Lauderdale.

  • 1 dead after pickup truck hits Pride spectators in Florida

    A driver in a pickup truck hit spectators at a Pride festival in Wilton Manors, Florida, killing a man and leaving another person hospitalized Saturday, authorities said.Details: Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told reporters police had "apprehended the driver" over the "terrorist attack" against the LGBTQ community. Police have yet to comment on whether the incident was deliberate. Trantalis said the vehicle missed a parade car carrying Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) "by inches." S

  • Driver crashes into Florida Pride parade; mayor says 1 dead

    Photos and video from the scene showed Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in tears while in a convertible at the parade.

  • One Dead After Driver Plows Into Florida Pride Parade

    via YouTube/WPLGOne person was reportedly killed and another was critically injured Saturday after a driver plowed into a Pride parade near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The incident occurred during the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors, a neighborhood about 10 miles north of Fort Lauderdale. A driver in a white pickup truck lined up with other vehicles taking part in the parade and then slammed on the gas, striking spectators, witnesses said. Police have not yet confirmed the status of the vi

  • A Florida homeowner's association fined a couple for displaying a small pride flag on their front yard

    The Eastland Cove Homeowner's Association said the flag violates a neighborhood rule, but the two men told NBC News they will not take it down.

  • Voting debate roils Washington but leaves many voters cold

    Brenda Martinez, a 19-year-old community college student, thinks the government should help immigrant students more. Donald Huffman is worried about turning 50 next week with no work available because the federal government is delaying the pipelines he usually helps build. Binod Neupane, who just moved to Texas to research alternative fuels, wants action on climate change.

  • A black bear was shot and killed after it attacked a 16-year-old girl who was asleep on a hammock during a camping trip with her family

    The teen was flown to a hospital by the Tennessee Army National Guard to receive medical care for her wounds.

  • Tropical Tracker: A Southeastern soaking as Claudette makes landfall

    Thunderstorms and high winds on the east side of Tropical Storm Claudette battered the Florida panhandle and much of Alabama on Saturday, as the weather system moved toward the North Carolina coast.

  • Texans on front lines of voting fight

    Texas Democrats have their hands full fending off attempts by Governor Abbott and other state Republicans to limit voting rights. Alicia Menendez talks with a Texas state lawmaker, Rep. Jessica Gonzales, who recently walked out of the statehouse in protest to block Abbott’s voting bill. And Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke joins American Voices to discuss his home-state tour designed to put pressure on Congress.

  • Iran Elects Hardline Cleric Linked to Mass Killings as President

    Atta Kenare/AFP via GettyAn ultraconservative cleric linked to the mass execution of political prisoners has been elected Iran’s new president. Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s judiciary chief who has been rumored to be a potential successor to the Ayatollah, emerged victorious in a controversial election in which critics say moderate candidates were purged. Turnout was low—48 percent, according to election officials—as many voters saw the election of a hardliner as a foregone conclusion. Raisi, who

  • I tried 15 of Trader Joe's seasonal summer products, and there are only 2 I wouldn't buy again

    From key-lime tea cookies to Bloody Mary salsa, the beloved grocery chain has stocked its shelves with new seasonal products. Here's how they tasted.

  • California launches digital vaccine verification system but says it will not be mandatory

    The state just reopened, so businesses can use the system to enforce any rules about masking or distancing.

  • Thousands march for LGBT equality in Polish capital

    LGBT rights have become a central part of a wider struggle in the country between liberals, who stress the need for a more tolerant and inclusive society, and religious conservatives, who denounce what they say is an attempt to subvert traditional values in the predominantly Catholic nation.In a sea of rainbow flags, the symbol of the LGBT community, marchers gathered outside the towering neo-Gothic Palace of Culture in central Warsaw, as a DJ played dance music from a stage before the start of the march."The Equality Parade is a celebration of LGBT people and all those who have to fight for their rights," said 22-year-old restaurant worker Sylwester Cimochowski."Homophobia is a huge problem in Poland ... there are lots of people who can't cope with it, they kill themselves. The situation of LGBT people in Poland is tragic and that's why I'm here - to support them."Both politicians and clergy have been accused of stoking homophobia in Poland.Some conservatives say they have nothing against gay people; they only oppose what they call "LGBT ideology."Meanwhile, in Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government, which is allied with Poland's governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, has introduced a new law banning the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among under-18s."It's getting more and more difficult ... but at the same time there is more and more resistance," said Marta Borkowska, a 37-year-old business consultant, referring to the situation of LGBT people in central and eastern Europe.Asked what she would say to people who are opposed to the march, she replied, "I would say 'don't be afraid'."

  • Daredevil Alex Harvill dies while practicing for a record-breaking, 351-foot motorcycle jump

    Daredevil Alex Harvill, 28, crashed his motorcycle while practicing to perform a 351-foot jump at an airshow in Washington state on June 17.