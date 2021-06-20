2 people were hit and 1 was killed by a truck during a Pride parade in Florida

Reuters

A truck struck 2 people at a Pride parade in Wilton Manors, Florida, on Saturday.

One person was killed, while the other is in critical condition.

The incident appears to have been an accident.

Two people were struck by a white pickup truck during the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors, Florida, on Saturday. One of the people died and the other remains hospitalized, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident appears to have been an accident, rather than a targeted attack.

The driver, who is in police custody, was heard telling officers it was an accident, according to Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol.

In a video shared by Margol, the driver also appeared to be wearing a shirt bearing the logo of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus.

Police have not yet released details on the incident, but an official briefed on the investigation told CBS4 that initial findings indicate it was an accident. The driver told police he lost control of the truck after his foot became stuck between the gas pedal and the brake, the official said.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who was at the parade, had previously told NBC 6 the incident was a "terrorist attack on the LGBT community." Fort Lauderdale is close to Wilton Manors, which is part of the larger Miami metropolitan area.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was riding in a car that was nearly hit by the truck driver. Wasserman Schultz said in a tweet that she and her staff are "thankfully safe."

"I am deeply shaken and devastated that a life was lost and others seriously injured," she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

