2 people were killed in a Cancun plane crash after a gender reveal stunt went horribly awry

Cheryl Teh
·2 min read
gender reveal
Gender reveal stunts are all the rage, but sometimes, they go horribly wrong. Stock Image/Getty Images

  • Two people died in Cancun, Mexico, after a plane that used for a gender reveal stunt crashed.

  • The plane was meant to fly past and display a banner revealing that the couple was having a girl.

  • Screams were heard as the plane spiralled out of control and plunged into the sea.

Two people died in a plane crash after a gender reveal went horribly wrong.

The victims were in an aircraft that was meant to fly over a boat in Cancun, bearing a banner that announced that the parents-to-be were having a baby girl.

But stunned guests screamed in terror as the plane spiraled in mid-air and plunged into the sea.

According to the US Sun, the expecting parents and their family and friends were gathered on a boat in the Nichupte Lagoon at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, when the Cessna 206 - rented from a company called Xomex - was scheduled to fly over them.

Insider has reached out to Xomex for comment.

In a video posted by the Sun, onlookers are heard joyously yelling "It's a girl!" - before the plane takes a nosedive into the lagoon.

Cancun media outlet La Prensa Latino reported that four people were on board the plane when it went down. Emergency responders off the southeastern state of Quintana Roo then responded to a call for help.

Francisco Fernández Millán, president of the Nautical Association of Quintana Roo, told La Prensa Latino that emergency services had tried to rescue the passengers but one died while receiving first aid, and another while the rescue was ongoing.

The New York Post said that the Federal Civil Aviation Agency has launched an investigation into the bizarre tragedy and to find out what caused the crash.

