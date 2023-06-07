2 people wounded, one killed by gunman in Reedley, police say. Officers killed shooter

One person was killed and two others were wounded by an armed gunman who was then shot to death by Reedley police Tuesday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting rampage started at 9:34 p.m. when the armed person was near 11th Street and North Avenue, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Botti.

While officers were en route to that shooting, another caller reported the shooter was located at 13 and F Street, not far from the previous shooting, Botti said.

Officers were told a woman was shot in the 100 block of South East Avenue, Botti said.

“Officers began to head that direction,” he said. “As they’re trying to handle that, another call comes out of another gunshot victim around the corner.”

Botti said the second victim — a man — was found on Evening Glow and Sunset avenues. Deputies also responded to the shootings.

Officers then saw the suspect matching the description at Haney and Springfield avenues. Officers went to approach the gunman and saw he crossed over Springfield and entered the Riverland apartment complex, Botti said.

Officers arrived at the apartment before the suspect fired at officers, who then returned fire, striking the gunman in a courtyard area of the complex, Botti said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A gun was found lying next to him, Botti said.

When the officer-involved shooting took place, another call came in of a gunshot victim in the area of the 700 block of East Ponderosa.

“That’s a little bit of a distance from here,” Botti said. ““What we’re trying to figure out right now is if that’s where he was actually shot or if maybe he was in this area and got transported into that area.”

The man shot at Evening Glow was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman at East Street and the man at Ponderosa were listed in critical condition, he said.

Botti said the “whole entire incident transpired in about 21 minutes.”

One officer who fired had 20 years of law enforcement experience, while another had five years and the third had one year of experience. The officers were put on paid administrative leave, he said.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation of the shooting by officer while Reedley police will investigate the shootings of the three victims, including the homicide, he said.

Botti said it was Reedley’s first homicide of 2023, and the fourth officer-involved shooting investigation that the sheriff’s office have conducted in the last month.

Anyone with information is asked by deputies to call the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111. Those who prefer to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or go to www.valleycrimestoppers.org.