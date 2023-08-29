$2 pet adoptions on Tuesday at Fresno Animal Center
Fresno Humane Animal Services is taking action to find cats and dogs their forever home.
The program once came undone due to booster money. Nearly forty years later, can it come back because of it?
Max has struck a deal with AMC to feature some of its more recent programming from September 1st to October 31st.
Olympic skater and 'DWTS' champ Adam Rippon adds 'Stars on Mars' victor to his resume.
Altuve's cycle is the ninth in Houston Astros history.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is suing a non-fungible token project, marking the first time the authority has taken enforcement action against a company for selling unregistered NFTs. Impact Theory, a Los Angeles-based media company, "encouraged potential investors to view the purchase of Founder's Key [the company's NFT project] as an investment into the business, stating that investors would profit from their purchases if Impact Theory was successful in its efforts," the SEC order said, adding that the digital assets offered to investors were in the form of "investment contracts" and therefore "securities."
The match saw both players protest with the chair umpire as Gauff and Laura Siegemund took issue with the pace of each other's play.
The majority of Vietnam’s population live in rural areas and often lack access to financial services because banks and other institutions open most of their physical locations in cities. MFast wants to change that with what it says is the leading financial services distribution network in Vietnam. The company announced today it has raised $6 million in its Series A funding round, led by Wavemaker Partners.
Here are our pop culture picks for Aug. 28 - Sept. 3, including the best deals we could find for each.
Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, said Monday it has begun manual data collection in Seattle and Washington, DC, the first step toward launching commercial services in the cities. Data collection involves manually driving a robotaxi around to grab information on the local driving environment and climate. The move to expand operations to two cities on opposite coasts comes as pressure mounts for the robotaxi company in its hometown of San Francisco.
Saving more money than everyone else is so thrilling, TBH.
Americans have grown more worried about AI in the last nine months. A new survey from the Pew Research Center indicates 52 percent of respondents are more concerned than excited about rising artificial intelligence use, up 14 points since December. Meanwhile, only 10 percent say they’re more excited than worried, while another 36 percent described their views as equally balanced. “Concern about AI outweighs excitement across all major demographic groups,” the Pew Research Center wrote in a blog post today.
How to watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, plus fight card details and start times.
OpenAI launched ChatGPT Enterprise today, the business-focused subscription it teased in April. The company says it won’t train its AI models on any business data or conversations. “Our models don’t learn from your usage,” the company wrote in an announcement blog post about the enterprise features. In addition, the new plan encrypts business chats (in transit and at rest) and is SOC 2 compliant. OpenAI says companies including Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC and Zapier have already tested ChatGPT Enterprise.
The latest piece of "Stranger Things" merch features memorable moments from Season 4.
The right rug can pull all your decor together. The post These are the top 5 stores to find cheap yet durable rugs that actually look expensive appeared first on In The Know.
Jio Financial Services, the financial services unit of Mukesh Ambani-run Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, plans to expand to merchant lending and insurance, Ambani said at Reliance's annual general meeting in a speech that is likely to have repercussions for countless startups. "JFS will massively increase financial services penetration by transforming and modernising them with a digital-first approach that simplifies financial products, reduces cost of service and expands reach to every citizen through easily accessible digital channels," he said.
From rotten elk antler broth to poisonous plants, players on tonight's survival shows ate some pretty bad stuff.
An Idaho diesel tuner was recently fined $1 million for selling emission defeat devices, which bypass critical federal regulations on how the powertrains perform.
After a thrilling game and a funny announcer jinx, California has its first LLWS championship title since 2011.
'Definitely five stars' and perfect for home or work — grab it before the sale ends.