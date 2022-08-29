2 Phoenix police officers injured, 2 civilians killed in shooting

Two people were killed and several others were injured, including two police officers, in a shooting in Phoenix, Arizona, Sunday night.

Police Chief ​Jeri L. Williams confirmed the shooting during a press conference on Sunday night.

Police initially responded to a crime scene at around 8:45 p.m. near 26th Ave and Deer Valley. Chief Williams said that a two-officer unit engaged the suspect after he started shooting.

The gunman later retreated and was found dead. Police are still investigating exactly how the suspect died.

ARIZONA WOMAN MISSING AFTER SWEPT AWAY BY FLOODWATERS IN UTAH'S ZION NATIONAL PARK

According to Phoenix police, both officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover. They were rushed to a hospital soon after the shooting.

"Thankfully, those two officers are recovering and are talking, so they're in good spirits," Williams told reporters.

Police confirmed that two community members were killed and "several" others were wounded at the scene, but authorities have not revealed how many were injured.

It's unclear what sparked the shooting.

ARIZONA SCHOOL BUS REAR-ENDED BY SEMI-TRUCK LEAVING ONE STUDENT DEAD AND SEVERAL INJURED

Chief Williams described the crime scene as "massive" and emphasized that officers are still investigating.

"This is a massive crime scene, which is why we're not taking any questions, because there's still a lot of work to do out of that crime scene," Williams said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation also announced that an I-17 off-ramp was closed after the shooting.

Chief Williams denounced the incident as an example of pervasive gun violence and called for action from community leaders.

"It's another example of gun violence in our country," Williams asserted. "How many more officers have to be shot? How many more community members have to be killed before those in our community take a stand?"