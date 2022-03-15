2 Pierce County deputies struck by gunfire during SWAT arrest

Two Pierce County deputies were shot and injured Tuesday near Spanaway when a SWAT team moved to arrest an individual for investigation of a felony assault. Deputies asked people to avoid the area.

The shooting occurred in the 19000 block of Pacific Avenue South near Spanaway. In a 12:08 p.m. tweet, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said there was heavy police activity in the area. The individual deputies were arresting has been detained.

The deputies were transported to a hospital, sheriff’s department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said. Their condition was unknown.

Moss said he didn’t know if there were shots exchanged between deputies and the individual. The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will be investigating the shooting. The team investigates uses of deadly force in the county involving law enforcement.

The shooting prompted a large police response that fully shut down Pacific Avenue South in both directions. Across the street from the scene, business owner Victor Perez said he and about five or six other people were watching the commotion from a gas station parking lot. He said he could see between 25 to 30 police vehicles.

Perez, 51, was at his screen printing and embroidery business on Pacific Avenue when he heard sirens and saw patrol cars speeding to the scene. He said heard yells from across the street, but he didn’t hear gunshots.

Heavy police activity in the 19000 blk of Pacific Ave S. Please avoid the area. Media: stage in shopping complex parking lot in SE corner of Pacific Ave S and 176th St. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Qw12DYhnGL — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) March 15, 2022

