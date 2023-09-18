2 pilots dead after planes crashed at Nevada air racing event, authorities say

RENO, Nev. — Two pilots are dead after their planes collided with each other at an air racing event in Reno on Sunday, authorities said.

Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the two planes collided around 2:15 p.m. at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race. Other details weren’t immediately available, and the names of the pilots who died weren’t immediately released.

Authorities said there were no other reported injuries. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Officials said they are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities to identify the cause of the accident.

The annual racing and air show event has been held in Reno every September for nearly six decades but will find a new location because of increased development around the site. All races at the Reno-Stead Airport have been suspended.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: National Championship Air Races crash: 2 pilots dead after collision