2 pilots eject from F-15 when it leaves runway in Illinois

The Telegraph

War may be hell but it has surely inspired some glorious music. Marvin Gaye’s sublimely soulful What’s Going On, John Lennon’s dreamy anthem Imagine, The Who’s explosive rocker Won’t Get Fooled Again and Crosby Stills Nash and Young’s mournful protest song Ohio are artfully intercut with viscerally shocking footage of Vietnam firefights and brutally confrontational protest riots in the opening episode of Apple TV+’s new documentary series 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything. Throw in feminists confronting patriarchal bullying to the sound of Carole King’s It’s Too Late; civil rights marchers flashing black power salutes to Sly and the Family Stone’s There’s a Riot Goin’ On; and a rainbow alliance of gay activists and freakish outsiders revelling in the transgressive possibilities of glam rock while getting it on to T Rex’s Get It On, and you can almost give credence to David Bowie’s grandiloquent statement that “we were creating the 21st century in 1971”. Almost. 1971 was unarguably a great year for music. Bowie headlined the first Glastonbury Festival and recorded Hunky Dory; The Rolling Stones released Sticky Fingers and recorded Exile on Main Street; Carole King’s stratospheric albums sales for Tapestry gave focus to a burgeoning singer-songwriter movement starring the likes of Elton John, Joni Mitchell and Cat Stevens; Led Zeppelin, The Who and Black Sabbath created the heaviest rock ever heard, and socially conscious funk and soul arose from Marvin Gaye, Sly Stone, Curtis Mayfield, Stevie Wonder and Gil Scott-Heron. Of course, it was also the year of Osmondmania, but then, as Mormon teen pin up Donny Osmond says, contemplating the many febrile flash points dividing younger and older generations at the time: “Maybe (the world) needed a little more wholesome in 1971.” Yet implicit in the rather silly title, The Year That Music Changed Everything is not really a music documentary at all. Rather it is a dense and flashy socio-political history of a particularly intense moment of cultural change in which pop played a significant role, sometimes as focal point, sometimes as a support system, but more generally simply as its soundtrack. Produced by the people behind multiple award-winning 2015 Amy Winehouse documentary Amy (including director Asif Kapadia), the eight-part series uses fantastic archive footage of some of the greatest pop stars of the era to illuminate and counterpoint the big issues of the day. So you won’t find out much about how Phil Spector milked John Lennon’s vocal on his protest rocker Gimme Some Truth but you do learn about Lennon’s justified paranoia that he was being bugged by the US authorities, leading on to a fascinating section about anti-war activists audaciously burgling FBI offices during Muhammad Ali’s title fight with Joe Frazier in March 1971, all thrillingly intercut with Curtis Mayfield’s Underground, Miles Davis’s Right Off and Pink Floyd’s One of These Days.