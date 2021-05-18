2 pilots eject from F-15 when it leaves runway in Illinois

Emergency crews on the scene where two pilots ejected from a F-15 fighter aircraft on a runway at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Mascoutah, Ill. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
·1 min read

MASCOUTAH, Ill. (AP) — Two pilots ejected safely from an F-15 fighter jet Tuesday morning when the aircraft left a runway while landing at a southwestern Illinois airport, military officials said.

The two U.S. active duty pilots suffered minor injuries in the 7:30 a.m. incident at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement. MidAmerica is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of St. Louis.

Officials at the nearby Scott Air Force Base said both pilots were taken to a hospital, and one has since been released.

Scott Air Force Base officials said in February that Boeing’s new F-15QA, which was designed for the Qatar Emiri Air Force, would operate out of MidAmerica, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The F-15QA involved in Tuesday's incident "was slated to be transferred to the Qatari Air Force through the Foreign Military Sales program. The incident is currently under investigation,” the U.S. Air Force said in its statement.

Recommended Stories

  • The Air Force Wants to Kill Old F-15s, F-16s, and A-10s

    It's time to clear out for the next generation of fighter jets.

  • Pilots survive after Navy jets collide in mid-air over Texas, officials say

    Two Navy aircraft collided in mid-air over Texas, officials say.

  • Norway's TIX hopes to shine a Eurovision light on neurodiversity

    Growing up, kids mocked his Tourette syndrome by calling him "Tics," but now a Norwegian pop star, one of the 39 acts vying for a place in the final of this year's Eurovision song contest, has taken the cruel taunt and turned into his stage name - TIX. "When you have Tourette's it's not that easy not to stand out because it's such a visible thing," TIX, whose real name is Andreas Haukeland, told Reuters Tuesday. Tourette syndrome is a neurological condition characterised by involuntary movements and tics.

  • 'Flattered' Russian spy chief denies SolarWinds attack - BBC

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's spy chief on Tuesday denied responsibility for the SolarWinds cyber attack but said he was "flattered" by the accusations from the United States and Britain that Russian foreign intelligence was behind such a sophisticated hack. The United States and Britain have blamed Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), successor to the foreign spying operations of the KGB, for the hack which compromised nine U.S. federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies.

  • 2 pilots ejected from an F-15QA fighter jet during an emergency on the runway at a St. Louis airport

    The aircraft was a new F-15 variant for a foreign buyer. What caused the pilots to eject is currently under investigation.

  • The Army Reveals the Range of Its New Hypersonic Weapon: 1,725 Miles

    That means U.S. forces could easily strike targets in Russia and China during a conflict.

  • Toyota teases the 2022 Tundra pickup

    Toyota teased its 2022 Tundra pickup on Twitter this morning, piggybacking on Ford's all-electric F-150 launch hype and forcing us to call IT support to help us breathe life back into our "T" keys. The next generation Tundra is all-new for 2022. Sadly, Toyota's post falls far short of any sort of official announcement and contains nothing that will fill in the many voids in our knowledge of the upcoming redesign.

  • London Sticks It To Classic Car Owners

    And thus the shakedown continues on the other side of the pond…

  • On-duty police officer sexually assaulted by gas station manager, Georgia cops say

    “Due to the boldness” of the attack, police believe the manager has assaulted others in the past.

  • Rana Mitter, the historian teaching China’s next generation

    The Oxford professor tells Quartz why it's important to educate China's future leaders, and how he deciphers what the UK and China think of one another.

  • Discover your dog's breed makeup with Wisdom Panel's pup ancestry test

    Discover your pup’s lineage and make better life choices with genetic testing by Wisdom Panel. Simply swab your dog’s cheek, send in a sample and Wisdom panel will give you a breakdown of their breed ancestry. Wisdom Panel also screens your dog for different health complications so that you can make better choices for your pup! Click here to check it out: https://amzn.to/3w695L4 Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

  • U.S. lawmakers seeking records on 737 MAX, 787 production issues

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two key U.S. lawmakers said on Tuesday they are seeking records from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on production issues involving the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner. House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio and Rick Larsen, who chairs a subcommittee, said they were seeking records after multiple issues recently emerged "regarding the 737 MAX as well as the 787, including electrical problems, the presence of foreign object debris in newly manufactured aircraft, and other issues."

  • AT&T's WarnerMedia is merging with Discovery

    AT&T has announced that it's spinning off its WarnerMedia division and merging it with Discovery in a $43 billion deal.

  • 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, review: strap in, turn up the volume – and ignore the silly title

    War may be hell but it has surely inspired some glorious music. Marvin Gaye’s sublimely soulful What’s Going On, John Lennon’s dreamy anthem Imagine, The Who’s explosive rocker Won’t Get Fooled Again and Crosby Stills Nash and Young’s mournful protest song Ohio are artfully intercut with viscerally shocking footage of Vietnam firefights and brutally confrontational protest riots in the opening episode of Apple TV+’s new documentary series 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything. Throw in feminists confronting patriarchal bullying to the sound of Carole King’s It’s Too Late; civil rights marchers flashing black power salutes to Sly and the Family Stone’s There’s a Riot Goin’ On; and a rainbow alliance of gay activists and freakish outsiders revelling in the transgressive possibilities of glam rock while getting it on to T Rex’s Get It On, and you can almost give credence to David Bowie’s grandiloquent statement that “we were creating the 21st century in 1971”. Almost. 1971 was unarguably a great year for music. Bowie headlined the first Glastonbury Festival and recorded Hunky Dory; The Rolling Stones released Sticky Fingers and recorded Exile on Main Street; Carole King’s stratospheric albums sales for Tapestry gave focus to a burgeoning singer-songwriter movement starring the likes of Elton John, Joni Mitchell and Cat Stevens; Led Zeppelin, The Who and Black Sabbath created the heaviest rock ever heard, and socially conscious funk and soul arose from Marvin Gaye, Sly Stone, Curtis Mayfield, Stevie Wonder and Gil Scott-Heron. Of course, it was also the year of Osmondmania, but then, as Mormon teen pin up Donny Osmond says, contemplating the many febrile flash points dividing younger and older generations at the time: “Maybe (the world) needed a little more wholesome in 1971.” Yet implicit in the rather silly title, The Year That Music Changed Everything is not really a music documentary at all. Rather it is a dense and flashy socio-political history of a particularly intense moment of cultural change in which pop played a significant role, sometimes as focal point, sometimes as a support system, but more generally simply as its soundtrack. Produced by the people behind multiple award-winning 2015 Amy Winehouse documentary Amy (including director Asif Kapadia), the eight-part series uses fantastic archive footage of some of the greatest pop stars of the era to illuminate and counterpoint the big issues of the day. So you won’t find out much about how Phil Spector milked John Lennon’s vocal on his protest rocker Gimme Some Truth but you do learn about Lennon’s justified paranoia that he was being bugged by the US authorities, leading on to a fascinating section about anti-war activists audaciously burgling FBI offices during Muhammad Ali’s title fight with Joe Frazier in March 1971, all thrillingly intercut with Curtis Mayfield’s Underground, Miles Davis’s Right Off and Pink Floyd’s One of These Days.

  • Republican strategists say Biden is too boring to demonize in 2022 midterm campaigns: report

    For that reason, Republicans most likely plan to focus not on President Joe Biden's shortcomings but on the so-called radical left, Politico reported.

  • Teens in hijabs called ‘terrorists’ by Tennessee man, feds say. Now he faces prison

    The girls’ father was reportedly attacked with a knife after he tried to defend them.

  • Google AI tool can help patients identify skin conditions

    The tech giant says its "dermatology assist" tool can recognise 288 different skin ailments.

  • Republicans to reportedly shift focus off Biden as they prepare for midterms

    In a departure from typical, "time-honored" strategy, Republicans are seemingly gearing up for a 2022 midterm election in which the Democratic president is not framed as the main villain, according to more than 25 GOP strategists and party officials interviewed by Politico. Instead, the GOP reportedly plans to group President Biden in with "more polarizing figures" — like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-N.Y.) This shift in game plan and messaging is attributed most notably to Biden's current classification as a "less-than-ideal foil," Politico writes. The right has long struggled to effectively demonize the president — throughout the election, attempts to "depict him as mentally unfit or corrupt" fell mostly "flat," Politico writes. Not to mention Biden is, well...a bit boring. "There are bigger bogeymen," said Republican strategist John Thomas, "We don't need [Biden] as our No. 1 foil" in 2022. Said another strategist to Politico: "It's less about vilifying one person." Notably, the president is already absent from ads seeking to attack "vulnerable" Senate Democrats, like Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). The break in Obama and Trump era midterm strategy may also be indicative of a GOP "still preoccupied with their own intra-party skirmishes." Said Republican ad maker Fred Davis to Politico: "The main problem is it's Biden and the Democrats versus two Republican parties." There remains plenty of time for the president's reputation (and otherwise "sticky" approval rating) to deteriorate — but still, even the inevitable attacks on Biden himself are expected to focus more "on policy than personality." For now, the Republican party's reported disorganization and reluctance to "cast" the president as the "central character" should be considered a "rare bright spot" for Democrats in an "otherwise rough midterm landscape." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterBiden reportedly likes a 'low-key' White House

  • How did you ever live without these 10 awesome smart home gadgets on Amazon?

    Are you one of the many, many people out there who thought smart home gadgets were going to be another fly-by-night trend when they first started to emerge? Don’t worry, we all make mistakes. We can still remember all the hot takes we read after the first CES event that was dominated by smart home …

  • Hot Wheels' latest RC Cybertruck puts a Cyberquad in your hand for only $100

    Hot Wheels has a new $100 RC Cybertruck on the way, and it's got the Cyberquad ATV in the package.