2 pilots killed in collision at National Championship Air Races

Two pilots were killed Sunday during a crash at the National Championship Air Races in Reno, Nev. Photo courtesy of Reno Air Racing Association/Facebook

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Two pilots were killed when their planes collided Sunday in what is being described as a "landing accident" that occurred during the National Championship Air Races in Reno, Nev., officials said.

The Reno Air Racing Association said in a statement that the collision of a Six-Cat and a Baron's Revenge aircraft happened at about 2:15 p.m. during a T-6 Gold race. The planes crashed upon landing, it said, adding that there were no civilian casualties.

The pilots have been identified as Nick Macy of the Six-Cat plane and Chris Rushing of the Baron's Revenge. The racing association said their families have been notified.

"I am completely devastated and heartbroken today," Fred Telling, chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association and president of the T-6 Class, said in a statement.

"These two pilots weren't just an integral part of the National Championship Air Race family, they were a part of my family. My heart goes out to their own families and to all of the spectators and fans who have so enthusiastically supported us this week."

All further National Championship Air Races events scheduled for Sunday have been canceled.

The Reno Air Racing Association is a non-profit organization that hosts air racing and air show events, with the T-6 being a class of aircraft, which can post speeds upwards of 230 mph on the 5.06-mile course in Reno.

The racing association said it is cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities to identify the cause of the crash.

UPI has contacted the NTSB for comment.