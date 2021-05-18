2 pilots ejected from an F-15QA fighter jet during an emergency on the runway at a St. Louis airport

2 pilots ejected from an F-15QA fighter jet during an emergency on the runway at a St. Louis airport
Kelly McLaughlin,Ryan Pickrell
·2 min read
F-15QA
F-15QA USAF/1st Lt. Sam Eckholm

  • Two US pilots were forced to eject from an F-15 at MidAmerica St Louis Airport on Tuesday.

  • The incident happened on the runway, but the cause remains unknown.

  • The aircraft was an F-15QA, a new aircraft expected to be transferred to the Qatar Emeri Air Force.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Two US active-duty pilots ejected from an F-15 fighter jet Tuesday morning after an emergency on the runway at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois, the US Air Force and a nearby base said.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene around 7:30 am local time. Both pilots were taken to a local hospital to address minor injuries and for observation. One pilot has been released, a spokesman for Scott Air Force Base, which is adjacent to MidAmerica Airport, said.

A St. Louis Post-Dispatch photojournalist posted a photo on Twitter of the mishap fighter jet, which is missing its canopy and sitting just off the runway on the grass with unidentified personnel nearby.

The aircraft involved in this incident was a new F-15QA fighter recently accepted by the Air Force from Boeing and expected to be transferred to the Qatar Emiri Air Force through the Foreign Military Sales program. The pilots, a source told Military.com, were from the Air Force and Navy and assigned to the Defense Contract Management Agency, which handles equipment delivery from contractors.

Boeing received a five-year $240 million contract in 2019 to support the QEAF by providing F-15QA program management, maintenance, and aircrew training, according to the company.

Scott Air Force Base tweeted in late February, that pilots who will fly Boeing's new fighter were undergoing training and instruction at MidAmerica Airport with support from base personnel.

The US Air Force's newest F-15 variant, the F-15EX Eagle II, is based on the F-15QA, according to Air Force Magazine. The F-15EX is replacing the aging fleet of F-15C/D fighters and, possibly, the F-15E Strike Eagles. The service received its first of the new fighters in March.

It is unclear exactly what happened Tuesday that caused the two pilots to eject from the F-15QA fighter on the runway. A safety board investigation is currently underway, according to Scott Air Force Base.

Update: This post was updated with additional information from the US Air Force and Scott Air Force Base.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 2 pilots eject from F-15 when it leaves runway in Illinois

    Two pilots ejected safely from an F-15 fighter jet Tuesday morning when the aircraft left a runway while landing at a southwestern Illinois airport, military officials said. The two U.S. active duty pilots suffered minor injuries in the 7:30 a.m. incident at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement. MidAmerica is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of St. Louis.

  • The Air Force Wants to Kill Old F-15s, F-16s, and A-10s

    It's time to clear out for the next generation of fighter jets.

  • Pilots survive after Navy jets collide in mid-air over Texas, officials say

    Two Navy aircraft collided in mid-air over Texas, officials say.

  • 'This is our land': Russia warns West against staking claims in Arctic

    Russia has warned the West against staking claims in the Arctic ahead of an international meeting on the future of the region, where strategic competition has reached levels not seen since the end of the Cold War. Moscow has recently increased its military presence in the area while also seeking to exploit mineral resources and new shipping routes that have opened up as the ice melts. The US, several Nordic countries, and China have also made moves to protect their own interests in the High North. In February the US sent strategic bombers to train in Norway, a move that rattled Moscow and led to accusations that Nato was “threatening” Russia. Last year, the British Royal Navy led a multinational task group of warships and aircraft across the region’s waters. “It has been absolutely clear for everyone for a long time that this is our territory, this is our land,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow on Monday.

  • Fact check: Fauci warned Trump administration in 2017 of surprise infectious disease outbreak

    In a forum, Fauci and other experts noted an infectious disease outbreak would "no doubt" take place and noted the US needed to do more to prepare.

  • President Biden reveals Ford's electric F-150 a day early in factory speech

    The US President delivered remarks with the F-150 Lightning creepin' over his shoulder.

  • He wanted the big pack of soda at a Florida Walmart — then felt a shot as he reached

    Kyle Theodore Griffith, a 30-year-old from Largo, Florida, went to Walmart to pick up a 24-pack case of soda.

  • A JetBlue was forced to divert after a passenger was seen snorting a white substance and 'acting erratically'

    It's the latest instance of unruly passengers causing disturbances on flights, and the FAA has been doling out hefty fines.

  • Israel's Iron Dome has blocked thousands of incoming rockets

    When the technology was declared operational in 2011, it was regarded as a "game-changer" for modern warfare.

  • Rockets from Gaza rain havoc on Israeli cities in latest war

    Sirens wailed just before the Jewish holiday of Shavuot began on Sunday evening, sending Chen Farag and her family once again running for cover as they have dozens of times over the past week since the latest war between Palestinian militants in Gaza and the Israeli military erupted. The city of about 225,000 people is around 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the Gaza Strip. Six adults, two dogs and a parrot huddled in their home’s reinforced safe room — a routine precaution for hundreds of thousands of Israelis in the country's south.

  • Offshore lift boat flipped while lowering legs, turning

    An offshore oil industry boat had begun to lower its legs and was trying to turn to face heavy winds when it flipped in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana last month, according to a preliminary federal report released Tuesday. The National Transportation Safety Board report does not discuss the cause of the deadly accident. The 175-foot (53-meter) lift boat Seacor Power carried nine crew members, two galley staff, and eight offshore workers when it overturned in the Gulf of Mexico during hurricane-force winds on April 13, the report said.

  • Grizzly runs toward woman in Yellowstone, video shows. She’s now under investigation

    In 2018, an Oregon man was sentenced to 130 days in jail after he was seen on video taunting a bison.

  • This picture of Emily Ratajkowski is free to look at. But its NFT sold for $140,000

    When is a picture in front of picture that's posted on Instagram worth $140,000? When it's part of Emily Ratajkowski's first-ever NFT. Let us explain.

  • Russia's northernmost base projects its power across Arctic

    During the Cold War, Russia's Nagurskoye airbase was little more than a runway, a weather station and a communications outpost in the Franz Josef Land archipelago. Now, Russia's northernmost military base is bristling with missiles and radar and its extended runway can handle all types of aircraft, including nuclear-capable strategic bombers, projecting Moscow's power and influence across the Arctic amid intensifying international competition for the region's vast resources. The shamrock-shaped facility — three large pods extending from a central atrium — is called the “Arctic Trefoil” and is painted in the white-red-and-blue of the national flag, brightening the otherwise stark vantage point on the 5,600-kilometer (3,470-mile) Northern Sea Route along Russia's Arctic coast.

  • New Jersey Cop Arrested By Fellow Officers After Meth Lab Discovered In His Basement

    A New Jersey police officer has been arrested on a variety of charges after his fellow officers discovered a methamphetamine lab in the basement of his home. They had been responding to a domestic disturbance at the time, authorities said this week. Christopher Walls, 50, is facing six charges including first-degree maintaining or operating a controlled dangerous substance production facility, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Sunday. The 19-year veteran of the Long Branch Police Department was suspended without pay, the office said in a release. “Thanks to the swift action of our office, the Long Branch Police Department, and the New Jersey State Police, a very serious risk to public safety has been averted. The collaborative efforts of our agencies dismantled a very dangerous situation. It is particularly distressing that this hazard was caused by a sworn law enforcement officer.” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said. On Saturday, Long Branch police were called to Walls’ home at around 10:30 p.m. for a domestic disturbance response. While the officers were at his home, another person living there alleged that Walls was involved in “suspicious narcotics activity,” according to prosecutors. A hazmat unit responded to the home and soon located materials, chemicals, and tools associated with a meth lab in the basement and in a shed on Walls’ property. Christopher Walls Photo: Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Investigators also found explosives and poison on the property, according to prosecutors, who said that they were discovered via a joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Professional Responsibility and Narcotics Units and Long Branch police. Also inside the home was an unsecured gun safe with two long guns, four handguns, eight high-capacity magazines, and a large quantity of ammunition, prosecutors said. The open case was accessible to a child living in the residence. Acting Long Branch Police Chief Frank Rizzuto expressed his disappointment after suspending Walls without pay this week. “The officers in our agency risk their lives daily to protect and serve our residents. It is disappointing beyond measure that one of our officers could have risked the safety of his family and neighbors by engaging in such dangerous conduct. This officer’s actions do not reflect the moral compass of our officers or this agency,” he said. Walls faces second-degree possession of a firearm during the course of a controlled dangerous substance offense, second-degree risking widespread injury, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree manufacturing CDS (methamphetamine), and third-degree possession of controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), according to the release. If convicted of maintaining or operating a controlled dangerous substance production facility, Walls faces a sentence of up to 20 years in a New Jersey state prison, prosecutors said. Walls is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a hearing. It was not immediately clear if he has retained a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

  • Prosecutor: Deputies' fatal shooting of Black man justified

    North Carolina sheriff's deputies were justified in their fatal shooting of a Black man in April, a district attorney said Tuesday. District Attorney Andrew Womble said Andrew Brown Jr.'s actions caused deputies to believe it was necessary to use deadly force. Brown ignored deputies' commands to stop and began to drive his car directly at one of the officers, Womble told a news conference.

  • Florida Golf Carts Lose in Clash With Cars as Judge Sides With Geico

    Although golf carts are designed for courses and trails, with top speeds typically in the range of 10 to 20 mph, there are people who nevertheless drive them on busy public roads—spawning a federal case in Florida. A recent ruling by a judge in Miami centers on whether insurance companies’ automobile policies extend to carts […]

  • A go-kart race devolved into chaos after a slippery track sent a dozen karts careering into the barriers

    Rainy conditions made it impossible for the young drivers in the FIA Karting European Championship race to keep their karts on the track.

  • Snow made from wastewater? A ski club near Yellowstone is working on making it happen

    “We’re just trying to recycle.”

  • ‘Like a bad detective novel’: Russian spy chief denies launching SolarWinds hack

    The head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service has denied carrying out a cyber attack on software business SolarWinds which gave hackers access to large portions of the US government as well as hundreds of businesses. Sergei Naryshkin, the director of Russia’s SVR spy agency, said he was “flattered” by US and UK accusations that his organisation directed the hack but denied responsibility for it. "These claims are like a bad detective novel," he said. The close ally of Vladimir Putin told the BBC that he could not “claim the creative achievements of others as his own”. The US and UK governments publicly accused the SVR of carrying out the incident via a hacking group known as Cozy Bear, which has previously been linked to the Russian government. They alleged that the group hacked SolarWinds in 2019 and then used the company’s IT monitoring software to gain access to US government departments including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice. The attack was discovered in December and experts said there was evidence that the hackers had been using the breach to intercept emails and files for up to nine months. Businesses including cyber security company FireEye and Microsoft were also targeted as part of the hacking campaign. Almost 18,000 SolarWinds customers installed the compromised software, the company has said. Mr Naryshkin suggested that the hack may have been the work of Western intelligence services. He quoted from documents leaked by Edward Snowden, a former contractor for the US National Security Agency, which explained that Western spy agencies have attempted to carry out their own cyber espionage campaigns. “I don’t want to assert that this cyber-attack was carried out by a US agency, but the tactics are similar,” he said. Ciaran Martin, the former head of GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre, told Radio 4's Today that Mr Naryshkin’s suggestion was “unconvincing.” “There is compelling evidence pointing to Russia,” he said. “The targets they carefully selected and exploited … were mostly high value, high prestige, strategically important American targets.” “So if it was America doing it to itself, why? And why were there so many willing participants in such a pointless act of deception? It doesn't make any sense,” he added. Mr Naryshkin also refused to deny a suggestion made earlier this year by former MI6 head Sir John Sawers that only around 10pc of Russian spy operations in Europe have been uncovered. “Any state which is truly strong and sovereign must have a strong intelligence service,” Mr Naryshkin said. He also told the BBC that he had “started corresponding” with his counterparts at MI6. The two organisations had sent “respectful and polite” messages to each other, he said.