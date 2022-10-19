2 Pineville residents arrested after injured baby tests positive for drugs

Two people have been arrested on felony cruelty to juveniles charges after a baby was brought to a hospital with a possible broken bone.

The baby was taken to a hospital Oct. 14 for the injury, but medical personnel told Rapides Parish sheriff's deputies who had responded to the call that "there were several other injuries to the infant, including testing positive for illegal narcotics," the agency said in a news release.

The deputies called for detectives from the department's Special Victims Unit, and they took charge of the investigation.

The release identifies those arrested as a family member and her boyfriend, both residents of Pineville. Two other children were living with the pair, according to the Sheriff's Office.

All three children have been placed in state custody. The baby remains in a New Orleans hospital in stable condition, it reads.

The man and woman were booked into the Rapides Parish jai on bail of $50,000 apiece.

The woman's total bail is $55,000 because of a contempt of court charge.

Sheriff's detectives say their investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: 2 Pineville residents arrested after baby tests positive for drugs