2 Pittsburgh eateries make list of Top 100 restaurants in the US for 2023

Two Pittsburgh restaurants are being recognized as the top in the country.

Altius, in Mount Washington, and Gi-Jin, in Downtown Pittsburgh, made OpenTable’s annual list of Top 100 Restaurants in the United States.

They were among four restaurants in the state of Pennsylvania to make the cut.

According to OpenTable’s website, the list rankings were determined from over 12 million verified diner reviews and dining metrics including diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance and five-star reviews.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW



