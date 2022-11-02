2 Pittsburgh men charged in connection with North Side shooting that left 3 dead

Nov. 2—Two Pittsburgh men have been charged in connection with the deaths of two innocent bystanders during a fatal shooting last month that police said was connected to "gang activity" on the city's North Side.

Jaylone D. Hines, 21, is accused in the deaths of Jacquelyn Mehalic, 33, and Betty J. Averytt, 59, who were standing at a bus shelter on Oct. 15. Police said in a criminal complaint that Hines was shot in the calf during the gunfire.

He is charged with two counts each of homicide, attempted homicide and aggravated assault and single counts of conspiracy and a weapons violation. He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail without bail and did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Charron Troutman, 19, was charged Wednesday morning with homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, two weapons violations and two counts of conspiracy to commit homicide. He was denied bail. Troutman had been jailed since Monday on separate charges.

Police said several people were involved with the 10 p.m. shooting, which happened in the area of Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street near Allegheny Commons. The shooting has prompted police and city officials to plead with residents and witnesses for information and efforts to combat gun and street violence on the North Side.

A third person was killed during the shooting — John Hornezes Jr., 20, of Pittsburgh. Court papers indicate Hornezes was involved in the shooting and that he was pronounced dead at a hospital after being found wounded in West Park near a playground. Police said they found a gun in the grass next to his arm. Hines is not accused in connection with Hornezes' death but rather is charged with conspiring with Hornezes during the shooting.

Six people were shot outside of Destiny of Faith Church in Brighton Heights Friday during a funeral for Hornezes. Police are investigating whether the two shootings are connected.

After police were called to the Oct. 15 North Side shooting, they sifted through surveillance video footage to identify several people who were involved in the gun battle, according to the complaint. Investigators spotted a Hyundai Tucson and Hyundai Palisade that were both at a gas station at the same time just before the shooting.

Story continues

Hines was seen getting out of the Palisade and going to the gas pumps where the Tucson was parked, police said.

Troutman, one of two men in the Tucson, showed Hines a gun, according to the complaint.

Hines ran to the park and is seen, along with Hornezes and third man who has not been identified, shooting at the Tucson as it leaves the gas station parking lot. The third shooter left in the Palisade while Hines is driven to the hospital.

Both the driver of the Tucson and Troutman are seen in surveillance video leaning out their respective windows firing shots toward the park, according to the complaint. Police said the deaths of Mehalic and Averytt happened during a "concerted assault stemming from gang activity."

Hines and Troutman are scheduled to appear for preliminary hearings on Nov. 18.