2 planes collide but no one injured in incident above Denver

Yahoo Entertainment

On The Masked Singer Wednesday night, the long-awaited reveal of fan favorites, The Russian Dolls, finally happened, when they unfortunately received the lowest amount of votes, even though they gave an awesome performance of Elton John's "I'm Still Standing." Even though the Russian Dolls aren't still standing in the competition anymore, viewers were so happy to finally see the group unmask, as fans had guessed the group to be '90s pop rock band Hanson pretty early in the competition. The first-ever band to be unmasked on the show, Hanson is best known for their smash hit "MMMbop." Following their reveal, Zac shared, "The thing about us, we would normally be out touring. But it was kind of this unique opportunity to do something very different and also, you know, play to a whole new audience." Taylor followed, saying, "The fact that you spent all these years performing, you're always seen as a certain thing. People think they know what you are, and to be able to just start with music and focus on singing, and say, 'Hey, you don't know what's behind this.'" Meanwhile, fans were pretty upset that Hanson was eliminated, because they thought the trio deserved to be in the finals, if not win the whole show.