2 plead guilty to charges in downtown Greensburg shootout

Aug. 23—Two men involved in shootout in downtown Greensburg last year pleaded guilty to reduced charges on Wednesday.

Police said Evan Curley, 24, of Greensburg and Stevin German, 28, formerly of Uniontown, exchanged gunfire following a confrontation inside the Rialto Bar & Bistro on Jan. 31, 2022. Curley sustained two gunshot wounds and a passerby was struck by one round during the melee in which as many as 10 shots fired.

One stray bullet shot out a glass window of an overpass above Pennsylvania Avenue which links the Westmoreland County Courthouse annex and extension buildings.

As part of a deal, Curley and German each pleaded guilty to a single felony count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment. Prosecutors dismissed charges of attempted homicide and two other counts of aggravated assault against each.

"We feel this was an incident that was out of control, not just by my client but others," said Curley's defense attorney Brent McCune. "We were ready to fight the case but he wanted to be in control over his own destiny."

Both Curley and German claimed they acted in self defense.

Police said they were patrons at the Rialto and engaged in a dispute inside the bar before both men left the building and returned to continue the altercation after they retrieved guns from their vehicles. Witnesses said the fight spilled out onto the streets near the Rialto.

Investigators said German fired eight rounds, including two that struck Curley in the leg. Curley fired two shots, including one that struck a bystander in the buttocks, according to police.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli, in an emailed statement, said the plea bargain ensures convictions and prohibits Curley and German for legally owning firearms.

"The exchange of gunfire that night was not only reckless, but their intended target was each other. These senseless acts of violence will not be tolerated in any neighborhood in Westmoreland County," Ziccarelli said.

Assistant Public Defender John Sweeney, German's defense lawyer, deferred comments on the case until after his client is sentenced.

Both Curley and German face up to 22 years in prison, said Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani. The judge said sentencing hearings will be held in about three months.

McCune said Curley has no prior criminal record and expects him to receive a 40-month prison sentence. Curley and German have been in jail in lieu of $250,000 bonds since their arrest in the days that followed the shooting.

"They agreed to take away the most serious charge of attempted homicide, which has Draconian high (sentencing) guidelines," McCune said explaining why Curley agreed to the plea deal.

The Rialto has been closed since last November, following another incident of violence that resulted in one man being stabbed outside the bar.

In that case, prosecutors charged Anthony J. Sharp with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Sharp, 22, of Jeannette, appeared in court Wednesday as part of a separate hearing to ask that he be released from house arrest as he awaits trial.

Sharp was released from jail in December and placed on house arrest after he posted a $250,000 bond.

Sharp is accused of stabbing another man at least 10 times following a fight inside and later outside the bar last Nov. 25. Sharp has maintained he acted in self defense and defense attorney Stephen Colafella said Wednesday that his client will challenge the prosecution's case at trial.

Feliciani agreed to remove Sharp from house arrest but ordered he adhere to a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew as awaits trial.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .