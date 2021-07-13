2 plead guilty to homicide charges in Duluth woman's overdose death

Jul. 13—Two Duluth men pleaded guilty Monday to homicide charges stemming from a woman's 2019 opioid overdose death.

Jesse Wayne Merrill, 31, and Seth Daniel Nelson, 32, enter the pleas at hearings in State District Court, just two weeks before scheduled jury trial dates.

The charges stem from the death of 41-year-old Angela Dawn Owen, who was found unconscious in her residence on the 1100 block of North Central Avenue on Oct. 22, 2019. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office determined it to be the result of the toxic effects of fentanyl and heroin.

A third suspect, 42-year-old Artist Samuel Sanders, has pleaded not guilty and is set to face a jury on Dec. 14.

According to the criminal complaints, children present at the scene told officers that a man named "Jesse" had been around three days prior. Through investigation, officers found Owen had several conversations with Merrill. The victim asked Merrill to obtain heroin for her, to which Merrill agreed, the complaint stated.

Merrill reportedly told law enforcement that on the evening of Oct. 21, he was with Nelson, who provided Merrill with heroin. Merrill said he and Nelson then went to Owen's residence and Nelson sold heroin to the victim.

Officers then took a statement from Nelson, who said Merrill provided Owen with the heroin he gave to Merrill earlier that evening, the complaint said. Nelson allegedly said he got the heroin from Sanders earlier that afternoon.

On Oct. 22, officers conducted a controlled purchase of heroin from Sanders that tested positive for fentanyl, which was the same mixture that caused the victim's death, authorities said.

The Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and Duluth Police Department investigated the death.

Merrill entered the plea to a charge of aiding and abetting third-degree murder, while Nelson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Judge Dale Harris ordered investigations of both men's backgrounds, with Nelson's sentencing scheduled for Aug. 30 and Merrill's on Sept. 3.

Sanders is facing the same two charges. All three defendants are free under bond or conditional release.