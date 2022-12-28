2 Plymouth residents accused of Medicaid fraud; one also charged with sex crimes

BOSTON – Two Plymouth residents have been charged with falsely billing MassHealth’s Personal Care Attendant program for services that were allegedly never provided, and one of the suspects was also charged with sex-related crimes against attendants, the state attorney general's office says.

Eric Melendez, 43, of Plymouth, was indicted on charges of filing false Medicaid claims, larceny over $1,200, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, two counts of attempted indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, two counts of engaging in sexual conduct for a fee and dissemination or possession of obscene matter.

Angelica Pierni, 32, of Plymouth, was indicted on charges of filing false Medicaid claims and larceny over $1,200.

The MassHealth Personal Care Attendant program helps people with chronic or long-term disabilities live independently by providing medically necessary assistance with personal care needs.

The attorney general's office alleges that Melendez submitted false timesheets for attendants, including Pierni, between May 2016 and September 2022. Timesheets included hours that the attendant was working at another job, listed more hours than the attendant actually worked, or included hours that were billed after the attendant quit working for Melendez, authorities said.

They said Melendez told some attendants to open a joint bank account with him, giving him access to their pay. He then allegedly submitted timesheets reflecting more hours than the attendant had worked and paid for their actual hours using a mobile payment application such as Venmo or Cash App, keeping the balance for himself.

Melendez’s false timesheets allegedly caused MassHealth to pay nearly $200,000 for services that were not provided.

According to the attorney general's office, Pierni was one of Melendez’s personal care attendants. She allegedly filled out timesheets for other attendants who worked for him and faxed some of the fraudulent timesheets to obtain payment. Pierni and Melendez allegedly submitted false timesheets reflecting hours that Pierni was working for another employer at the time, causing MassHealth to pay nearly $53,000 in false claims.

Authorities said Melendez touched or tried to touch attendants' breasts or buttocks, offered to pay them more in exchange for sexual favors, and tricked one attendant into viewing a live video feed of him engaging in a sex act with another person.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Plymouth residents accused of fraud; one also accused of sex crimes