2 of the police officers charged over George Floyd's deadly arrest had been less than 4 days into the job, their lawyers say

J. Alexander Kueng, left, and Thomas Lane â€” two of the officers involved in George Floyd's fatal arrest.

J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were two of the four police officers involved in George Floyd's deadly arrest on May 25.

Attorneys for the two men told a court on Thursday that they were rookies who had been on the job for less than four days and had no choice but to follow the command of their ranking officer, Derek Chauvin.

Previously released police records, however, show that the two men were made full officers in December.

Kueng and Lane's attorneys also said the two men had expressed concern about how Floyd was being taken into custody.

Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Video showed Derek Chauvin, a senior police officer, kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes while he said he couldn't breathe. Two other officers, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, held down Floyd's back and feet respectively for at least part of the arrest, while another officer, Tou Thao, stood near his head.

Kueng, 26, and Lane, 37, appeared in court Thursday where their lawyers made arguments in a failed attempt to get their bail lowered. The judge had set unconditional bail to $1 million apiece and $750,000 apiece with conditions.

Both men, alongside the 34-year-old Thao, were charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The three officers turned themselves in to the police a week after they were fired from the force. Chauvin, 44, was arrested on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors have since upgraded Chauvin's murder charge to second-degree murder.

George Floyd.

According to the local news station WCCO, Kueng's attorney, Thomas Plunkett, said he was on just his third shift as a police officer during Floyd's arrest. Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, said it was his fourth day as a police officer.

Attorneys for both men said they raised concerns during the arrest.

Gray said Lane had asked Chauvin twice if they should flip Floyd onto his back and was told no. Lane also said he worried Floyd might be in a state of delirium, Gray said.

"What was my client supposed to do but follow what his training officer said?" Gray asked. "Is that aiding and abetting a crime?"

Plunkett said his client, Kueng, told fellow officers "you shouldn't do that" as they were detaining Floyd, NBC News reports.

People gathered Thursday on 38th and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed.

Plunkett added that Kueng became a police officer because he "wanted to make his community a better place." Kueng was raised by a single mother on Minneapolis' predominantly black north side.