2 police officers dead after shooting at Mississippi motel, officials say

Two police officers died during after an encounter with a woman at a motel in Bay St. Louis, Miss.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning around 4:30 a.m., according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety

The Bay St. Louis Police Department received a call to the Motel 6 at 1003 Hwy. 90.

They encountered a woman who fatally shot an officer and injured another before killing herself, according to MBI.

Officials later confirmed the second officer died.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Additional information may be made public at a later time.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: