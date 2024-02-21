2 police officers hurt in crash on I-70 in Ohio

Two Columbus police officers were hurt in a crash involving a disabled vehicle Tuesday night.

The police cruiser was going west on Interstate 70 it came up on a vehicle that had just lost a front wheel assembly, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

The Columbus Division of Police confirmed that the cruiser was not about to stop in time and hit the wheel that had rolled into the first lane of travel.

The two officers who were in the cruiser were taken to a Columbus-area hospital for treatment. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening and they have since been released from the hospital, WBNS reported.

The damaged cruiser was towed from the scene.

Police said the driver of the disabled vehicle had walked away from the scene. They were later taken into custody.

Jail records obtained by WBNS showed that the driver was charged with four misdemeanor counts of theft and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing, but police said other charges are pending a review.