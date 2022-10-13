2 police officers killed in Connecticut shooting

Two police officers were killed and one was in serious condition after a shooting Wednesday night in Bristol, Connecticut, police said. A suspect in the deadly shooting was also fatally shot.

In a press conference Wednesday morning, Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said the officers had responded to a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Bristol, about 20 miles southwest of Hartford, for a domestic incident between two siblings.

When they arrived they were met by a suspect outside the location and shots were fired.

One officer was fatally wounded at the scene and two others were hospitalized. Once at the hospital, a second officer was pronounced deceased and a third seriously injured.

Jeltema said the suspect who opened fire was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene and his brother was also shot and transported to a hospital, where his condition is unknown.

“This is an isolated innocent and we want the community to know there is no threat to the community,” she said.

State police had initially tweeted about the incident in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted,” they said in a separate post.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com