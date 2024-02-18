2 police officers, medic reported killed in Burnsville, Minnesota, shooting: Live updates

Two police officers and a medic were fatally shot Sunday while responding to a call in Burnsville, Minnesota, local media reported.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune, citing local law enforcement officials, said a third police officer was wounded. The medic was shot while trying to help an officer, the Star said. A law enforcement source told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that police were called to a residence on a domestic incident when shots were fired.

The local CBS station published a photo of a SWAT vehicle with several bullet marks in the windshield.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a social media post that three officers were shot while "doing their jobs. They were protecting our community." She said she and her husband were praying for the victims, their families "and the Burnsville P.D. this morning."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, in a social media post, asked that people "keep Burnsville Police in your prayers."

Burnsville is a Dakota County city of 65,000 people less than 20 miles south of downtown Minneapolis.

