2 police officers shot, 1 fatally, in Illinois hotel

One police officer was killed and another was seriously injured while responding to a complaint about barking dogs at an Illinois Comfort Inn.

Bradley police sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was shot dead Wednesday night when she and another office, who has not been identified, went to a hotel room they reportedly believed was being occupied by the dogs’ owner. According to WGN, the officers engaged several people in conversation, then gunfire erupted.

Both cops were rushed to a hospital roughly 60 miles south of Chicago, where the violence occurred. Rittmanic, 49, was declared dead. The other officer underwent surgery and was in critical condition.

Kankakee County sheriffs are looking for 25-year-old Darius Sullivan and a second person who they believe may be tied to the shootings. The Comfort Inn is located off of Interstate 57, near a shopping center.

A procession for the slain officer was scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday local time. Police have offered a $10,000 reward for info that leads to an arrest, but warn the public not to approach Sullivan directly.

