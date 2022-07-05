2 police officers taken to hospital after incident involving knife-wielding man in Duxbury

Two police officers were taken to the hospital following an incident involving a knife-wielding man in Duxbury on Tuesday, officials said.

The officers encountered the armed man in the middle of Tremont Street on the Route 3 overpass, according to the Duxbury Police Department.

Police say the man became combative towards the officers and everyone involved in the confrontation suffered minor injuries.

The suspect and the officers were transported from the scene for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police did not release any additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

