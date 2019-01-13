These 2 Pot Stocks Are Moving to the NYSE

The cannabis industry had a truly unforgettable year in 2018, even if pot stocks didn't generate the gains investors had hoped for.

In the U.S., a handful of states legalized marijuana in some capacity, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its very first cannabis-derived drug, and President Trump signed the Farm Bill into law, legalizing hemp and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil. CBD is the non-psychoactive cannabinoid best known for its perceived medical benefits.

Of course, the biggest news was the lifting of the curtain on nine decades of recreational marijuana prohibition in Canada. As of Oct. 17, 2018, adult-use pot became legal for sale in dispensaries and online sites in our neighbor to the north. Although it's going to take a few years for the industry to get fully up to speed, it could be generating $5 billion or more in added annual sales soon enough. It's this validation of marijuana as a legitimate business model that really stood out in 2018.

The facade of the New York Stock Exchange draped in a large American flag, with the Wall Street street sign in the foreground. More

Image source: Getty Images.

These two marijuana stocks are making the move to the iconic NYSE

In 2019, the validation of the cannabis industry will continue. Within the past three weeks, two Canadian pot growers, HEXO (NASDAQOTH: HYYDF) and CannTrust Holdings (NASDAQOTH: CNTTF), have filed the paperwork needed to uplist their common stock from the over-the-counter (OTC) exchange to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Why uplist? The simple reason is that it demonstrates the legitimacy of the legal weed industry. By listing their shares side by side with other time-tested businesses on the NYSE, HEXO and CannTrust will be demonstrating not only that they meet the requirement to list on the iconic exchange, but also that their businesses offer the potential for growth over the long run.

In addition, listing on the NYSE will roll out the red carpet for institutional investors. Not all investment banks are willing to cover and/or invest in companies listed on the OTC exchange. By moving to the NYSE, HEXO and CannTrust will be far more welcoming to coverage from Wall Street firms and investment.

Mind you, this won't be the first rodeo for pot stocks on a major U.S. exchange. Before HEXO and CannTrust, which haven't been approved for NYSE listing yet, but are likely to be, in my view, Cronos Group uplisted to the Nasdaq, with Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, and Aphria making the move to the NYSE.