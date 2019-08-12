2 Potential Major Benefits Cronos (CRON) Gets From Redwood Subsidiaries Acquisition

While I don't see the acquisition of the four subsidiaries of Redwood Holding Group by Cronos (CRON) having a major impact on the performance of the company in the near term, there are a couple of things that come with the acquisitions that could be solid long-term catalysts for Cronos, although there's no guarantee they will.

At this time I'm neutral concerning the future impact on the company because it has yet to be proven the assets and brands will be able to leveraged in a way that justifies the hefty price Cronos paid for them.

As with other similar moves, in the sense of cannabis companies gaining access to the U.S. markets getting an initial hefty dose of immediate optimism, it can easily backfire as it has with Canopy Growth in my opinion.

Another factor is the market is giving a premium valuation to companies like Cronos that have received a big cash infusion from a large company, even though it's obvious over the long term it really doesn't play much of a factor in how it performs.

For that reason, when these companies make a move they get a lot of media attention that is usually disproportionate to the actual event. Consequently, it also gets a big upward move in its share price in response.

But as we're quickly finding out as the dust settles, the share price of Cronos has rapidly fallen back, suggesting to me the market really doesn't know how to value the acquisitions Cronos made.

All that said, there are a couple of things I see that could end up being significant additions to Cronos' business, and we'll look at them in this article.

The two major catalysts

The most obvious value of the acquisitions is that the company has gained access to the U.S. market; the largest cannabis market in the world.

This isn't necessarily insignificant, but it really doesn't add a lot to the potential growth of Cronos just because it has a built-in product portfolio with the subsidiaries it bought.

Second, even though sales could easily disappoint going forward, the reality is there are some recognizable CBD brands that that come with the companies. Because of that, it's possible that at least at a moderate level, the company will be able to leverage some of those brands across Altria's vast distribution network in the U.S. That's really where the potential of this deal lies.

When taking into account the company specializes in beauty, wellness and skincare products that are sold at above-average prices, it's not a certainty that Altria will be able to attract that clientele to many of the retail outlets it distributes through.

The primary brand that is now within the stable of Cronos companies is Lord Jones, which was launched in 2017. It operates within the hospitality and retail space in the U.S. market.

Whatever market penetration the company gets from the deal, it'll be far more than what it had before the acquisition. Even so, the $300 million it paid for the companies could end up being more than they are worth.

Many consider the U.S. market to be the holy grail of the cannabis industry, but it's also rapidly becoming the most competitive. For that reason I think the optimism that has been associated with gaining entrance into the U.S. market is starting to fade, and the former boost and support of a company's share price is no longer ensured.