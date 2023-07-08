2 Powerball tickets in North Carolina scored top prizes. Do the winners know?

Two Powerball ticket buyers in North Carolina won big prizes in Wednesday’s drawing, but the players remained a mystery Saturday, as no one immediately claimed the wins, N.C. lottery officials said.

Someone in Mocksville, Davie County, won $100,000 on a $3 ticket bought through Online Play on NCLottery.com, according to a lottery news release Friday.

And a $2 ticket bought at Fairgrove Food Shop on N.C. 16 in Denver at Lake Norman landed the buyer $50,000, officials said.

The tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000, according to the lottery. The prize jumped to $100,000 on one of the tickets when the 2x multiplier hit, officials said.

In matching four white balls and the Powerball, the winners beat odds of 1 in 913,129, according to the Powerball game page on the lottery website. Odds of the 2x multiplier are 1 in 8, the Powerball page shows.

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have surpassed a combined $1 billion, with the MegaMillions jackpot at $480 million and the Powerball jackpot at $615 million as of Saturday, according to the lottery. The Powerball jackpot ranks No. 11 on the all-time list, officials said.

The next Powerball drawing was scheduled for Saturday night, July 8. The next MegaMillions drawing is Tuesday, July 11.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, according to the lottery. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million, officials said.